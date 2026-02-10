Persuasion

Jim Carmine
3h

I taught Rawls every semester for over 35 years. I got to the point where I would use an acronym to capture the very basic first principal also found in Catholic Social Teaching: MFOF. "Most F'd Over First!" The preferential option of the poor in less civil terms. There is an evolved biological truth here: There is no such thing as perfect altruism; all altruism is in some way reciprocal altruism. That is why Rawls will endure. I am a social creature; I speak a social language; I know myself in social terms. There is no private language. So there is no fully selfish act that does not occur in the society we need for our own survival and the survival of our kin. Only a fool would not realize at any moment you may be the Most F'd Over.

alexsyd
1h

When I think of Modern Liberalism I see the image of Kneeling Nancy. The European woman who was third in line-of-succession to the most powerful executive office in the world, praying in the rotunda of "our democracy" with an African kente cloth, over the death of a petty African criminal who was strung out on fentanyl and resisting arrest.

I then think of the European arresting officer, now rotting in prison for doing his duty, convicted in a kangaroo court, followed by months of violent rioting and lockdowns for the rest of us because of a virus manufactured in a government-supported lab for what reason.I have no idea.

