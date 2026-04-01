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John W Dickerson's avatar
John W Dickerson
4d

Elon Musk was the singular force behind SpaceX’s survival during its precarious first six years, serving simultaneously as its founder, chief engineer, and sole financial lifeline. He deeply integrated himself into the technical design of the Falcon , personally overseeing engine development and internalizing a culture of radical vertical integration to slash costs. And financed it with his own $100 million dollars. His involvement reached a desperate climax in 2008 when, facing near-total bankruptcy after three consecutive launch failures, he risked his final $30 million on one last attempt. That successful fourth flight not only reached orbit but earned SpaceX vital NASA contract, transforming Musk’s high-stakes gamble into the foundation of the modern private space industry.

The Falcon series reflected Musk’s engineering vision: regenerative cooling, reusable boosters, simplified manufacturing, and a willingness to break from traditional aerospace assumptions. SpaceX’s rapid cadence — launching rockets every few days and landing them for reuse — is precisely why spaceflight feels “routine” today compared to the 1960s and 70s. That normalization is itself a historic achievement.

And when Boeing and Lockheed struggled and failed to deliver a reliable a crewed capsule, it was SpaceX that ultimately carried American astronauts back to orbit from U.S. soil.

Your statement “of moral ickiness about the fact that it’s people like Trump and Musk driving this new age of space travel” is nothing but your political bias. Elon Musk and Donald Trump do not belong in the same sentence when discussing American space achievements.

SpaceX existed only because Musk personally funded it, personally engineered it, and personally kept it alive through six years of near‑failure. He risked his entire fortune, designed critical systems, drove the innovations that made low‑cost orbital access possible, and ultimately delivered the first American crewed launch after the Shuttle era.

If Americans see spaceflight as “routine” today, it’s because Musk made it routine — launching rockets every few days, landing them, reusing them, and proving that what once seemed extraordinary could become normal. That normalization is one of the most significant engineering achievements of the century.Musk for his Tesla, but he should be celebrated, honored and remembered for his contributions to America’s role in space. If we refuse to do that for political reasons, we have already lost the thing that makes us most human.

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Guy Bassini's avatar
Guy Bassini
4d

Years ago, I got up in the dark and headed for a small island that is a memorial to our war dead. I thought that it would be a good spot to watch the last night launch of the space shuttle. The island is in the middle of the Indian River and has a giant lighted American Flag as you cross a small bridge to get there. More than a dozen men arrived before me who had the same idea. We discovered our shared belief that ending manned space flight showcased how America had given up on its youthful ambitions. No longer were we the confident people who believed that anything could be achieved.

Reading this very fine essay has made me understand how young people have grown up without seeing the unbounded human spirit in action. For those of us who grew up on twentieth-century science fiction, the launches today were to be expected. Events around us reinforced the view that we would colonize the solar system and eventually the galaxy. Scientists in the private sector would be heroes admired for their vision and enterprise.

I find it sad that Luke never had that experience. Millions like him grew up with idea that managed decline was inevitable. Paul Ehrlich was their guru. Happily, this essay shows that one young man still has an inspired vision. That gives me hope, and I’m pretty certain that there are at least a dozen men like me who are a little less disheartened today.

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