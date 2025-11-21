Persuasion

Persuasion

Pat Barrett
7h

We long for the gate-keepers: the editors, fact checkers, peer review committees, Party elders, bishops, the imprimatur of certain publishing houses.... But when does that paraphernalia coalesce into mass conformity? The see-sawing can be disconcerting over time: in the 50s we were smothered by "all the houses made of ticky tacky" only to give way to the 60s of dizzying numbers of 'Parties' and then the collapse into the 70s and then along came Reagan and Gingrich, etc. Clawing our way back to a balance between gate-keepers and gate-crashers will be our task if ever we are allowed to commence it. Good luck, all you youngsters.

Ralph J Hodosh
9h

Once Churchill as a warmonger instead of a savior of Western civilization becomes a plausible interpretation of history, then any version of alternate history becomes acceptable for public discussion.

