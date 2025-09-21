Persuasion

Frank Lee
Correlation is not causation, but we should consider that the world has gone to shit as educated females have moved to dominate positions in society and the economy.

I have my own theory based on the science and observation that is rooted in evolutionary psychology... how females and males behave differently within group dynamics. Males are direct likely because they are stronger and more of a risk to each other, and thus they pound their chest and exhibit overt narcissism. There is a level of trust in that orientation. Females, probably because they are weaker and cannot directly challenge a male, have adopted covert narcissistic traits and strategies. The most difficult are those that bleed to vulnerable narcissism. It is common behavior that most husbands will identify... in a fit of rage she goes off on her husband and when he calls her on her bad behavior she cries and says "I am a terrible person" so that the husband hugs her and tells her she is a good person. This passive aggressive victim mindset approach is common in all female behavior. The problem is that there is no trust. Nobody knows exactly what the real agenda is. There is a two-faced presentation and hidden agendas. Politics is played in the backroom.

In my long corporate career managing workgroups dominated by both males and females, I have experienced this difference consistently. I am having to mediate conflict of feelings with the female workgroups. The males tend to work it out between themselves.

I believe the decline in our ability to talk to each other is because we have made the mistake to adopt a matriarchal house replacing the previous patriarchal house. We no longer trust each other. The agenda is hidden. Backroom politics has replaced honest and direct communication. Hypersensitive people have moved to the head of the class and replaced those with thick skin and high coping skills.

Hard times create strong men that create good times. Good times create weak men that create hard times. I believe we are living in a time of weak men and that is why things are not going well.

alexsyd
A Pepsi commercial from 1970? This is your answer to white supremacy – it being the greatest threat to the US, according to Joe Biden and his Secretary's of State and Justice?

