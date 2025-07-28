Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cara Romanik's avatar
Cara Romanik
2h

Great article - coming from the South, this is totally relatable. Our public services have also been outsourced, often because of a combination of budget deficits and absent tax infrastructure and a right to work/anti-union environment. Very different causes than LA but similar experience of overpriced options (or lack of options) for residents. What's interesting tho is that I've been in Colorado all summer and am having a similar experience to yours in Utah, except Colorado IS a blue state, but one with the reputation of being willing to deregulate for the sake of outcomes. so I guess I'm just wondering about the bigger story here, when the poorest and richest states can't seem to have nice things and then the places in between are really (no pun intended) nailing it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ralph J Hodosh's avatar
Ralph J Hodosh
2h

Maybe I am an optimist, but no matter where you go in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors, you will find departments that manage seemingly against all odds to get the job done. The first thing you notice about well run organizations is that they actually know what there job is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture