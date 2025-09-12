Persuasion

Persuasion

Warden Gulley
6h

Does France suffer from the same disease as other democratic nations which have existed at peace with one another for the last half century? "Inventing the Enemy" is an essay written buy Umberto Eco in which he describes a conversation with the Pakistani cab driver who was taking Eco to an appointment in New York City. "Who is your enemy?" was the cab driver's question. The question was posed with regard to Italy, Eco's home country. "Well . . . we don't have any" was Eco's response. "Nonsense. Every country needs an enemy" opined the Pakistani philosopher. Eco reflected on the violent past of Italy's city states waging war on one another. In order to work in concert to achieve a larger goal, communities require an external threat that will animate and unify the members. Concepts like The War on Poverty, or The War on Drugs are not unifying. Trump's concept "The Enemy Within" is a unifying concept for a certain segment of American society. Perhaps France suffers from the same disease.

