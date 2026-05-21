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Wayne Karol's avatar
Wayne Karol
1h

If they attacked Iran to keep them from pursuing nuclear weapons, Ahmadinejad is not the guy you'd want in power.

If they attacked Iran to liberate the Iranian people from an oppressive theocracy, Ahmadinejad is not the guy you'd want in power.

If they attacked Iran to keep them from threatening Israel, Ahmadinejad is not the guy you'd want in power.

So why did they attack Iran?

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