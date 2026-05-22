Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin Gangopadhya's avatar
Robin Gangopadhya
2h

listening to Jaimy Rifkin in Congress where he exquisitely pulled apart the grift with Todd as the cog, it is unlikely they will stash out 1.8 bil at all.. not happening.

Reply
Share
Martin Lowy's avatar
Martin Lowy
1h

The agreements are voidable, let's say, but who has standing to sue?

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Persuasion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture