Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
35m

"Vital government agencies have been shuttered or hollowed out"

Unnecessary, costly and harmful government programs and agencies have been eliminated or reduced.

"Universities are being browbeaten into ideological conformity"

Universities are being required to stop indoctrinating students into ideological conformity and to support freedom of speech and expression laws.

"executive power is exercised not as a bounded branch of government, but instead as a personal prerogative."

Democratic elections outcomes based on candidate campaign promises are being met as the legislature gets nothing done.

"Trump and his inner circle have pursued self-enrichment on a staggering scale"

Trump and his administration have pursued ending the Democrats staggering self-enrichment from fraud.

There, fixed it for ya'.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Persuasion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture