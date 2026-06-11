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Persuasion

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Wayne Karol's avatar
Wayne Karol
2h

As someone who was a Yankee fan in the Steinbrenner era, I feel you.

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Robin Gangopadhya's avatar
Robin Gangopadhya
3h

boycott the cup one time, bring lawsuits just ONE time, FIFA will fall apart.

I will.

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