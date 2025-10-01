Persuasion

Persuasion

Individuals on both sides commit violence, but has the right (even far right) ever openly celebrated murdered Americans like we've seen repeatedly from the left in just the past 12 months?

Violence is a both sides issue. Justifying and normalizing it is not.

The Democrat party of 20 years ago is not the same as we see today. The Republican party of 20 years ago is not the same as we see today... but generally because of the former as moderate Democrats have drifted to the MAGA side of the Republican Party.

So, any data collected older than 20 years on ideological political violence is irrelevant. It would be like claiming the Democrats are the racist party because they opposed abolition and the Civil Rights Act.

But when considering the overall violence that can be attributed to left-leaning vs right-leaning people, politically-motivate or not, the Democrats own an order of magnitude higher rates considering the current ideological stamp for each party.

The separation of Islamist murder is one good example. Current Democrats are supportive of, or at least sympathetic of, Islamic cultures that practice extremism and terrorism. This is confirmed by the polling data and the large inventory of protest activity against Isreal and in support of Hamas and Hezbollah. For example, in a recent Gallup poll, when asked if sympathetic to Israel or Palestine, 67% of Republicans were sided with Israel, but 89% of Democrats sided with the people of Palestine ruled by Hamas and Hezbollah. Also, Democrats are open borders people and clearly the risk of terrorist immigrants increases with that position.

Then there is gang crime, primary crime in the urban black community where the black people in those communities vote Democrat 95%. Although rarely specifically politically motivated, the Democrat tendency to push and enflame racial victim mindsets into these people as a strategy to keep them voting for Democrats, also causes anger and hatred that increases the incidents of violence.

Take all violence done in this country and decide the following:

- More aligned with current left/Democrat ideology?

- More aligned with current right/Republican ideology?

- Not aligned with either current left-vs right or Democrat vs Republican ideology?

Most violence done in this country is associated with number 1.

