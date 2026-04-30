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Christopher J Williams's avatar
Christopher J Williams
7hEdited

It's alarming that they obtained an indictment in the first place. We know the saying regarding the ham sandwich, but how could anyone even vote to indict on these facts? The charge will be dismissed, but this shouldn't even be an indictment to begin with. The aim is to vex and cause pain to Comey, and even though he is likely not worried, he still has to deal with this charge. I wonder how many Americans understand how deeply wrong this is.

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Robin Gangopadhya's avatar
Robin Gangopadhya
7h

where are the laws that can be used to disbar and impose severe penalty on the abuse of "vexatious lawsuits"? Besides, every one of the admin is close to severe abuse of violating the Constitution and lying - why are they not being impeached?

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