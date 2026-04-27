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fair commentary, Ms. Young! I've always been on the side of F.I.R.E . in BOTH instances and I am glad you give them their credit and their due, along with the Harper's Letter signatories! Mr Rufo I smelled out very early on was a wolf in sheep's clothing and frankly, he shortly thereafter starter admitting to it, saying he was an "activist". As soon as I heard the ill "Activist" label (remember kids! A is for activism) Rufo immediately exposed himself.

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