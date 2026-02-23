Persuasion

John W Dickerson
John W Dickerson's avatar
John W Dickerson
9h

Frank, you’re absolutely right that this outcome is a win for the United States and for the world. But it isn’t the triumph you’re describing. Celebrating a victory over Trump may feel satisfying, but it doesn’t touch the deeper problem. As the Court made clear, the real issue lies as much with Congress as with any president.

For years, members of both parties have weaponized the democratic process to protect their own reelection prospects and to deepen division. Congress has repeatedly failed to use its constitutional powers to give the country coherent, workable policy on immigration, debt‑driven inflation, tax inequity, and other long‑standing challenges. The current President was elected precisely because Congress had allowed these problems to fester.

This is where scholars of politics—especially those with your stature—could make a real contribution. The crisis we’re facing is not simply the product of one president or one party. It stems from the inherent vulnerabilities of our democratic system and the way those vulnerabilities have been exploited. Replacing a president or shifting party control won’t fix those structural faults. Naming them, analyzing them, and helping the public understand them just might.

Nickerus
Nickerus
10h

The propagandist MSM are making a meal out of the recent SCOTUS ruling 6 to 3 on the legalities of trumps’ tariffs . The Leftist controlled MSM trumpet this ruling by saying this decision may help “save the Republic,” which is absolute garbage. For years, presidents of both parties have used broad and vague language in federal statutes to engage in de facto lawmaking. Others in the MSM trumpet that Trump has taken this to extremes, and his “presidential power grab” on tariffs was so big and so bold that it threatened the very foundations of our constitutional system. What? What all this present MSM gumph does not say is that the American Constitution – on this occasion at least – worked to rein in a president’s actions that were deemed to be “non-constitutional” by the Court. That’s what the SCOTUS is Constitutionally there for. That’s all. With the Nelsonian eye, what the MSM don’t emphasis is that all this fear mongering they spread in the leftist press about “what Trump will do about running for a Third Term;” what Trump will do that will “destroy America and American democracy;” what Trump will do to when he “takes over the American Armed forces,” and all the other scare mongering spread about by “the resistance” to the present democratically elected POTUS, has been shown to be nothing but scaremongering, as there is a SCOTUS and the American Constitution works. So, the BS in the MSM continues. Any unbiased person can clearly see that the conservative-controlled court pushing back, reasserts the separation of powers on which the entire Constitution is built. The Constitution makes it clear that Congress, not the president, is responsible for taxation, which obviously includes tariffs. This ruling by the SCOTUS clearly shows that on this occasion at least in the matters of tariffs, the Constitution is interpreted as Congress having to be involved for these tariffs to continue. The legislative process can be slow and frustrating, but that is by design – so that major decisions are made by the people’s elected representatives rather than just “one faction or man”. Credit to the Supreme Court for doing what the Leftist MSM will say the Republican-controlled Congress has abjectly failed to do. That’s all. Life goes in. Period.

