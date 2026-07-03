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Andrew Wurzer's avatar
Andrew Wurzer
7h

Yes, yes, and yes. The most special and unique and valuable thing this nation provides a framework for is both de jura and de facto pluralism. That all are created morally equal, and that human judgement is ultimately fallible, lead inevitably to pluralism. Not that all things must be tolerated, but that all things have a voice that cannot be taken away, all things have a right to contend for the hearts and heads of our citizens, and that having different ideas and different origins need not prevent us from working together where we agree.

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Susan Jean Mayer's avatar
Susan Jean Mayer
8h

The best DEI programs have been rooted in the pluralism at the heart of this nation. Group speak in any form is the enemy of that pluralism, and yet we find this proclivity to settle into accepted patterns of thought wherever human thought is found. The response to the excesses of DEI culture should not be to tar these programs with a broad brush but rather to learn of and draw attention to the contributions they have made and to speak more specifically to the forms of excess that have made them targets for those who have no thought of tasking themselves with the challenging work of grappling with the founding commitments of this nation.

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