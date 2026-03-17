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Christopher J Williams's avatar
Christopher J Williams
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So kids are more depressed and anxious . . . can it be described, in line with this piece, as a parental culture that denies agency to children? I am tempted to put the word agency in all caps. We know a few things about happiness and well-being: two huge factors are (1) gratitude, and (2) agency. Does an individual feel as if they have at least some control of their own destiny? Like problems can be solved with persistence and resilience? I fear parents are taking this vital sense of agency away from children, and that contributes to depression and anxiety. As for estrangement, I thank the Gods and Goddesses that I do not have children.

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