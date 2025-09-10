Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wayne Karol's avatar
Wayne Karol
7h

Hadn't thought of it that way, but yeah, good point.

Here's another thought. There's been a lot of talk lately about anomie among working class men. If they want to feel like tough guys, exercise strength and physicality, building infrastructure would let them do it in a way that's literally constructive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
5h

Infrastructure for what? Tourism or to assist with economic vitality that requires industry? The former is stupid. The latter is needed, but which is the cart and which is the horse?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture