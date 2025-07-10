Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter C. Meilaender's avatar
Peter C. Meilaender
1h

When I began to grow interested in political theory, back in the 1980s, the field was dominated by the liberal-communitarian debate. But it eventually died down precisely because, rightly understood, this was always a family quarrel within liberalism, a matter of where to place the emphasis, rather than a battle between competing and incompatible positions. I would make a somewhat stronger claim for there being a larger truth accessible to reason than Fukuyama quite asserts in the middle of the essay (where he retreats into a few too many rhetorical questions). But he's absolutely correct that we will not achieve agreement on that truth, and if we were all compelled to adopt a single viewpoint on "the good," I fear it would not be the one desired by conservative postliberals. (Or by a regular old conservative liberal, like me.) Toleration remains the alternative to conflict and oppression.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Molly's avatar
Molly
17m

In 2012 in Concord, CA a group of us formed a nonprofit society called Neto Community Network, based on our common belief in and commitment to social and economic equity. Members have been from quite a range of social, economic, ethnic, religions backgrounds. We celebrate people who build our community in a range of ways and work together on community projects. We have seen what such a group of people connected by a common vision and civic beliefs can achieve.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture