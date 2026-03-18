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Jim Carmine's avatar
Jim Carmine
6h

I genuinely hate disagreeing with one of my heroes, but here goes: AI also has the capacity to craft messaging and political strategies that are likely more effective and convincing than any single person could. First it will have vastly more data about the stake holders wants, needs, fears and hopes. Second it will be able to coordinate a near infinite number of variables to devise a plan with the highest likelihood of success in light of stake holder data. Finally and perhaps most interesting ALL AI is sycophantic, consequently its primary goal will always be to satisfy users to encourage us to continue to use them. That is precisely the problem that political systems must deal with: Not just the physics of water but the most effective way to cajole populations to appreciate what politics has done for them to deliver that water. So AI may not create the best waterways but it will certainly be able to create the least bad worst waterways and that would still be a big improvement.

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