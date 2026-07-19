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Persuasion

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James Quinn's avatar
James Quinn
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When I was five years old, the same year the US beat England in the World Cup of 1950, two school mates and I were playing one fall morning in our suburban Philadelphia school’s large outdoor sandbox. A man we’d never seen before wandered up and tossed a nondescript brown ball in our midst. One my mates picked it up and tossed it back to him. He said, in an accent entirely new to us, “Ah, no laddie. You kick the damned thing!”

Turned out he was a Scot, newly hired to teach English in our Upper School and to coach our varsity soccer team. He was ‘recruiting’. The three of us would play soccer together, and with the others who joined us along the way until the fall of 1962 when we tied for our league championship.

Now I can only watch as men and women far more skilled than I ever was vie for victory in ‘the beautiful game’.

I actually met Pele, who is often credited with the appellation, after he had come to New York to finish his career with the NY Cosmos. I was coaching a 5/6th grade team in a small green patch in New York’s Central Park when I noticed a small group of similarly aged kids playing and being filmed with a smallish man in the other corner of the area. He came over and introduced himself, asking if I minded if my kids joined his for a bit of the filming of what turned out to be one his youth training films. My kids were a bit surprised at my telling him, almost before he spoke, that I knew who he was, and that we’d be honored.

To this day, I can feel the bite of my cleats in new mown, late summer grass during our double session pre-season training. I am now the only one of those three mates left, but the games we played, often with no other spectators than the moms who drove us, remain one of my favorite memories.

And the coach who introduced us, well, when I went to UPenn in the fall of ’63, I made the freshman soccer team as a walkon, like all my teammates. By the time the coach’s son , himself quite skilled, when to UPenn several years after that, he was told the freshman team was already chosen. American soccer was on its way.

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