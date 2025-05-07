Batu Kutelia on Georgia

In the latest conversation on the Frankly Fukuyama podcast and YouTube channel, Francis Fukuyama is joined by Batu Kutelia.

Batu Kutelia was a former ambassador of the Republic of Georgia to the Untied States, and a senior official in the Georgian Defense Ministry. In this interview, he talks about the strategic importance of Georgia and the so-called “Middle Corridor,” and how the country is under severe pressure from Russia to re-enter the Russian strategic orbit.

You can watch the full conversation below. You can find all episodes of the Frankly Fukuyama podcast here.

Podcast production by Ringo Harrison and Leonora Barclay.

