Michael McFaul, a member of the editorial board of American Purpose, is director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Ken Olivier and Angela Nomellini Professor of International Studies, Department of Political Science, and Peter and Helen Bing Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, all at Stanford University. He also works as an international affairs analyst for NBC News and writes a monthly column for the Washington Post. He served five years in the Obama Administration, first as special assistant to the President and senior director for Russian and Eurasian Affairs at the National Security Council (2009–12), and then as U.S. ambassador to the Russian Federation (2012–14). He has authored several books, including Advancing Democracy Abroad: Why We Can and How We Should (2009) and the New York Times bestseller, From Cold War to Hot Peace: An American Ambassador in Putin’s Russia (2018). His forthcoming book is titled, American Renewal: Lessons from the Cold War for Competing with China and Russia Today (2021).