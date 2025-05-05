Introducing the Frankly Fukuyama Podcast!

I’d like to introduce you to a new podcast series that will accompany my Frankly Fukuyama blog on American Purpose at Persuasion. The material will be offered in two formats, as audio podcasts and as videos on my Frankly Fukuyama YouTube channel. I’m looking forward to your comments and participation, and glad to be part of an expanding Persuasion family.

Rose Gottemoeller is the former Deputy Secretary General of NATO, has held a series of top State Department posts including Undersecretary for Arms Control and International Security, and was chief negotiator of the New START Treaty. We talked last December about the prospects for a negotiated end to the Ukraine-Russia war. Since then the new administration has disappointed earlier hopes that it would play a real mediating role; instead it has made demands of Ukraine and asked very little of Russia. In this interview, Rose and I discuss the state of the negotiation and why it is unlikely to end the war. You can watch the video of our discussion here.

In case you missed it: on top of his Frankly Fukuyama blog and podcast, Francis Fukuyama also publishes essays to the Persuasion mailing list, most recently his reflections on AI and a Nietzschean interpretation of Trump’s first 100 days. To make sure you receive all of his content directly into your inbox, click the button below and toggle on the relevant buttons to receive notifications for Persuasion and Frankly Fukuyama! And if you can afford to, please help sustain Frank’s work by becoming a paid subscriber today!

Manage notifications

Podcast production by Ringo Harrison and Leonora Barclay.

Connect with us!

X: @FukuyamaFrancis & @JoinPersuasion

YouTube: Frankly Fukuyama & Persuasion