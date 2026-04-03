Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Isabelle Williams's avatar
Isabelle Williams
2d

I am surprised by this article in that it repeatedly refers to Chile as a success story. I never read about Chile in the media, so I am not well informed in that sense. But I happen to know quite well two Chilean immigrants to the USA who help care for my elderly mother . Both of them speak of Santiago as a dangerous place. One of them was from an upper middle class family who lived in a neighborhood with high level government people but nevertheless she chose to leave the country to come to the USA.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Guy Bassini's avatar
Guy Bassini
1d

I am glad that Persuasion is writing more about Latin America. Chile is indeed a success story. I only have one quibble with this welcome essay, which is “nobody talks about radically reinventing the Chilean system.” Boric talked a lot about reinventing the Chilean system. The fact that Chilenos rejected the latest constitutional revisions confirms Quito’s observations.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Persuasion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture