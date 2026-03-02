Persuasion

Frank Lee
1h

This is braindead. There is nothing but principle behind Trumps foreign policy. The move to take out the Iran theocratic regime that has terrorized the free world for 47 years is nothing but based on principles.

This Substack is becoming just standard leftist propaganda lacking any attempt at infusing logos into the mix. It is just attracting the hysterical, hyperbolic consumer of emotional sensationalism to back their Orange Man Bad syndrome sickness.

TJ
24m

Americans are rightly averse to foreign interventions having learned from the past. But to never pursue goals abroad under any circumstances, even when the costs are minimal, is not a principal but weakness.

Iraq wasn't bad because interventions are always bad, but because that one cost us a lot and achieved very little. Conversely, taking out Maduro, Iran's nuclear facility, and supreme leader all in a few hours each with minimal casualties is something else entirely.

Still plenty of time for all of these to go south, but for right now it seems like his principal might be a basic cost benefit analysis.

