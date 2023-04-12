Persuasion
Episode 100: Robert D. Kaplan on Inescapable Tragedy
Yascha Mounk
Apr 12, 2023
The American tendency in foreign affairs to think in Manichaean terms is exemplified by the Biden Administration’s democracy-versus-autocracy lens. Yet such thinking can result in a failure of imagination, says Robert D. Kaplan, which he believes explains his own regretted support for the 2003 Iraq War. Kaplan joins host Richard Aldous to discuss his new book, The Tragic Mind: Fear, Fate, and the Burden of Power, an exploration of why the Greeks believed anarchy to be worse than tyranny.

Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
