Episode 101: Ian Buruma on Three Legendary Fakes
Episode 101: Ian Buruma on Three Legendary Fakes

Yascha Mounk
Apr 20, 2023
In an era of fake news and invented personalities, it’s worth looking back to a time when deception could mean the difference between life and death. In his new book, The Collaborators: Three Stories of Deception and Survival in World War II, Ian Buruma delves into three World War II-era characters whose lives blur the lines between good and evil. The former editor of the New York Review of Books rejoins host Richard Aldous to discuss history, myth, and morality.

Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
Appears in episode
Yascha Mounk
