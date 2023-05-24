Persuasion
Bookstack
Episode 106: Frank Costigliola on George Kennan
0:00
-30:25

Episode 106: Frank Costigliola on George Kennan

Yascha Mounk
May 24, 2023
Share

George Kennan was a man of contradictions: an icon yet something of an enigma, a strategist who “used emotionally evocative language in the name of cool, calculated realism,” a bold thinker who warned of overreach. Frank Costigliola puts the architect of Cold War containment in a larger context in his new book, Kennan: A Life between Worlds. He joins host Richard Aldous to discuss our continuing fascination with this public intellectual par excellence.

0 Comments
Persuasion
Bookstack
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Yascha Mounk
Recent Episodes
Episode 147: Louise Story and Ebony Reed on the Black-White Wealth Gap in America
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 146: Peter S. Goodman on How We Ran Out of Everything
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 145: Michel Paradis on Eisenhower’s Enduring Legacy
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 144: James Davison Hunter on Democracy, Solidarity, and the Future of America
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 143: Sulmaan Wasif Khan on the Taiwan Standoff
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 142: Diana McLain Smith on Bringing Americans Together
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 141: Adriana Carranca on the New Wave of Latin American Missionaries
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 140: David L. Roll on President Harry Truman
  Yascha Mounk