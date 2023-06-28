Why are Americans today so hostile toward opposing political viewpoints? Ronnie Janoff-Bulman contends that the answer has a lot to do with the different ways conservatives and liberals think about morality, and the fact that Republicans and Democrats are more cleanly sorted along this divide than in the past. She joins host Richard Aldous to discuss her new book, The Two Moralities: Conservatives, Liberals, and the Roots of Our Political Divide, which investigates the roots of our political righteousness.
Episode 110: Ronnie Janoff-Bulman on the Moral Divide in U.S. Politics
Episode 110: Ronnie Janoff-Bulman on the Moral Divide in U.S. Politics
Jun 28, 2023
Episode 110: Ronnie Janoff-Bulman on the Moral Divide in U.S. Politics
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
