Episode 114: Tara Isabella Burton on Self Creation across the Ages
Episode 114: Tara Isabella Burton on Self Creation across the Ages

Yascha Mounk
Jul 27, 2023
Could there really be a straight line between the self-made person of talent and the branded personality made famous by reality TV and the internet? In Self-Made: Creating Our Identities from Da Vinci to the Kardashians, Tara Isabella Burton shows how the curating of an “authentic” self so characteristic of today is in fact rooted in a deep human instinct that values the uniqueness of each individual. She sits down with host Richard Aldous to discuss the latest of her books that peer into the soul of contemporary society with an eye to history, culture, theology, and economics.

Yascha Mounk
