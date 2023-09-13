Persuasion
Episode 115: Timothy Garton Ash on What It Means to Be European
Episode 115: Timothy Garton Ash on What It Means to Be European

Yascha Mounk
Sep 13, 2023
“Bookstack” returns with renowned Oxford professor of European studies Timothy Garton Ash. In his latest book, Homelands: A Personal History of Europe, Ash chronicles the spread of freedom across Europe since 1945 through his personal perspective as an “English European.” He sits down with host Richard Aldous to share his thoughts about the historical and cultural ties that bind across the diverse continent.

Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
