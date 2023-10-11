Persuasion
Episode 118: Joseph Horowitz on the Art-Freedom Nexus
0:00
-30:31

Yascha Mounk
Oct 11, 2023
Does the ability to produce great art depend upon living in a free country? For a time the rhetoric emanating from the United States—including from President John F. Kennedy himself—suggested it did. Classical music expert Joseph Horowitz delves into the sources of this Cold War-era hyperbole in his new book, The Propaganda of Freedom: JFK, Shostakovich, Stravinsky, and the Cultural Cold War. He joins host Richard Aldous to discuss Soviet-era cultural achievements, cultural diplomacy, and more.

Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
