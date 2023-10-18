Engaging with those who are different from us is essential to democratic life and politics. Alexandra Hudson argues that in order to improve the tenor of our interactions we must cultivate civility, which unlike mere politeness entails a respect for others as our moral equals. She joins host Richard Aldous to discuss her new book, The Soul of Civility: Timeless Principles to Heal Society and Ourselves.
Share this post
Episode 119: Alexandra Hudson on Civility
www.persuasion.community
Episode 119: Alexandra Hudson on Civility
Oct 18, 2023
Bookstack
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Episode 119: Alexandra Hudson on Civility