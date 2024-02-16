Persuasion
Episode 132: David Reynolds on Winston Churchill
0:00
-34:55

Episode 132: David Reynolds on Winston Churchill

Yascha Mounk
Feb 16, 2024
Amidst all the positive and negative ink dedicated to Winston Churchill, Cambridge emeritus professor of international history David Reynolds offers a new dimension. He places the leader for whom history was determined by “great men” among the other greats who both inspired and enervated him. Reynolds joins host Richard Aldous to discuss his latest book, Mirrors of Greatness: Churchill and the Leaders Who Shaped Him.

Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
