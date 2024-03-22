Persuasion
Episode 136: Paul Starobin on the Russian Exiles
Episode 136: Paul Starobin on the Russian Exiles

Yascha Mounk
Mar 22, 2024
There are now over a million Russians living in exile, spurred on by the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Unable to safely oppose their own government at home, they often find themselves subject to harassment and disdain as immigrants. In his new book, Putin’s Exiles: Their Fight for a Better Russia, Paul Starobin joins host Richard Aldous for a look at the hopes and dreams of those Russians living abroad, and to explain why he thinks more and more of them will “take up the gun.”

Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
