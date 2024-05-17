In divided times, many Americans are sealing themselves off from those who think differently. Diana McLain Smith tells a different story in her new book, Remaking the Space Between Us: How Citizens Can Work Together to Build a Better Future for All, focusing on the tens of thousands reaching out to fellow Americans across the divides to promote understanding. She joins host Richard Aldous to discuss why the path to a better polity must begin with We the People: “We’re waiting for someone to save us, and nobody is coming.”
Share this post
Episode 142: Diana McLain Smith on Bringing Americans Together
www.persuasion.community
Episode 142: Diana McLain Smith on Bringing Americans Together
May 17, 2024
Share this post
Episode 142: Diana McLain Smith on Bringing Americans Together
www.persuasion.community
Bookstack
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Episode 142: Diana McLain Smith on Bringing Americans Together