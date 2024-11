Episode 153: Hyrum Lewis on the Myth of Left and Right

In this week’s episode of Bookstack, recorded in the week post-U.S. presidential election, host Richard Aldous chats with American historian Hyrum Lewis about his latest book, co-written with his brother Verlan Lewis, The Myth of Left and Right: How the Political Spectrum Misleads and Harms America (Oxford University Press)

