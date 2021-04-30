As the space race heats up once again, author Stephen Walker joins our host Richard Aldous to discuss his remarkable new book Beyond: The Astonishing Story of the First Human to Leave Our Planet and Journey Into Space.
Share this post
Episode 24: Stephen Walker on the First Journey Into Space
www.persuasion.community
Episode 24: Stephen Walker on the First Journey Into Space
Apr 30, 2021
Bookstack
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Episode 24: Stephen Walker on the First Journey Into Space