With news getting comparatively less bizarre as 2021 rolls on, presidential historian and former White House aide Tevi Troy joins host Richard Aldous to talk about the history of White House intrigue as described in his recent book, Fight House: Rivalries in the White House from Truman to Trump.
Share this post
Episode 30: Tevi Troy Looks at 70 Years of White House Intrigue
www.persuasion.community
Episode 30: Tevi Troy Looks at 70 Years of White House Intrigue
Jun 18, 2021
Share this post
Episode 30: Tevi Troy Looks at 70 Years of White House Intrigue
www.persuasion.community
Bookstack
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Episode 30: Tevi Troy Looks at 70 Years of White House Intrigue