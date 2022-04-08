What is the nature and value of disagreement, especially in today’s social media-infused landscape? Lee Siegel joins host Richard Aldous to talk about all this, and his new book, Why Argument Matters.
Share this post
Episode 62: Lee Siegel on Why Argument Matters
www.persuasion.community
Episode 62: Lee Siegel on Why Argument Matters
Apr 08, 2022
Bookstack
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Episode 62: Lee Siegel on Why Argument Matters