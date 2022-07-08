Episode 73: James Kirchick on the hidden history of gay Washington

National security, secrecy, paranoia, suicide, and the rise of modern civil rights—James Kirchick joins host Richard Aldous to talk about the untold story of the nation’s capital, and his new book Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington.
