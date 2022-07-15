Persuasion
Episode 74: Ezrachi and Stucke on Big Tech’s threat to innovation
Episode 74: Ezrachi and Stucke on Big Tech's threat to innovation

Yascha Mounk
Jul 15, 2022
Is all innovation the same? Is there such a thing as toxic disruption? And is there any cause for optimism even as tech has failed to deliver us a utopia? Ariel Ezrachi and Maurice E. Stucke join host Richard Aldous to talk about their new book, How Big Tech Barons Smash Innovation—and How To Strike Back.

Yascha Mounk
