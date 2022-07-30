Episode 76: Mary Ziegler on the Anti-Abortion Movement

What’s the relationship between the fight over abortion, campaign finance reform, and the rise of Trump? Historian Mary Ziegler joins host Richard Aldous to talk about her new book Dollars for Life: The Anti-Abortion Movement and the Fall of the Republican Establishment.
Jul 30, 2022
Bookstack
