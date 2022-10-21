Former Barack Obama speechwriter Cody Keenan joins Richard to discuss the ten crucial days that marked Obama’s presidency and how he played a part in telling the story of America in his new book, Grace: President Obama and Ten Days in the Battle for America.
Episode 82: Cody Keenan on the Ten Days that Defined Obama's Presidency
Episode 82: Cody Keenan on the Ten Days that Defined Obama's Presidency
Oct 21, 2022
Episode 82: Cody Keenan on the Ten Days that Defined Obama's Presidency
