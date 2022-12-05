Persuasion
Episode 86: John A. Farrell on Ted Kennedy’s Epic, Turbulent Life
Episode 86: John A. Farrell on Ted Kennedy’s Epic, Turbulent Life

Yascha Mounk
Dec 05, 2022
Ted Kennedy’s life was buffeted by heartbreak: the violent deaths of his three older brothers, his own terrible plane crash, his children’s bouts with cancer, the hideous self-inflicted wounds of Chappaquiddick. Those wounds scarred Ted deeply but also tempered his character, and, eventually, he embarked on a run as legislator that would change America for the better. John A. Farrell joins Richard Aldous to discuss his new biography, Ted Kennedy: A Life.

