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Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
2h

The US is no longer a wuss country with weak leaders being taking advantage of and paying for other country's dinner every night,

Who the hell cares that other moocher and looter countries are upset that the spigot is being closed and they have to pay their own way?

Does the rest of the world trust China? Do they trust China more than the US? If so, then in confirms they are just throwing an entitlement tantrum being forced to pay their own way.

The mainstream globalist corporatist media reporting the drop in trust for the US while it foments it. But in terms of trust, the mainstream globalist media polls as being the most distrusted institution on the planet. It is driven by corporate interests... you know the corporate interests that the US-funded global order continues to support corporate profit maximization and corporate primacy until the US is nothing but an empty shell.

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Mforti's avatar
Mforti
1h

Yes, Trump has broken many norms. And perhaps it is related to a drop in societal trust within America. Certainly Trump wasn't the first to show or increase the mistrust. I keep hearing "deplorables" ringing in the back of my mind. Of course it goes much further back. You could also argue that progressive pushes starting in the 90s (or earlier) were a cause of societal mistrust.

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