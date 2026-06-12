Persuasion

Persuasion

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Guy Bassini's avatar
Guy Bassini
3h

Thank you for this. The anglophone press in Canada became unhinged during the Pandemic. I’m very sorry to have read it during the period that I could not go to my home in Québec.

Previously, I only read the Francophone papers, which are (in my experience) less credulous, hysterical, and conformist. Unfortunately, the mass graves story is now a part of popular literature. I read a beach-read murder mystery in Biarritz last year where the murderer was an autochtone traumatized as a child by witnessing the mass burials.

That the leadership class bought this and acted upon it with no investigation is just another in a series of pathetic failures. The efforts to censor the handful of journalists who did their jobs is shameful. Criminalizing the truth is frightening.

I admire Persuasion for publishing such a straightforward and honest account.

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Robin Gangopadhya's avatar
Robin Gangopadhya
2h

Ay Ay- seems people got too angered by the made- up claims!

And emotions guilt and$$ were spent.

Glad it is coming out now thnx to her work plus others.

Now: could you also dig up how y'all got involved in US fantasies in the ME with wars- based entirely on falsehood?

Falsehood y'all get excited coming from the south is so numerous so pervasive that these almost lost you your nationhood...

Who is to bell the cat?

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