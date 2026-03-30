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Eric Terzuolo's avatar
Eric Terzuolo
6h

Sorry if I'm repeating myself, but I am deeply sad at the demise of The Liberal Patriot. I have identified as a Democrat since the 1964 presidential election, but have been dismayed at the party's shift away from what I would term "liberal democratic" priorities. For what it's worth, I have upped my Persuasion subscription to Founding Member.

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1 reply by Yascha Mounk
Isabelle Williams's avatar
Isabelle Williams
5h

I too will up my subscription to Persuasion! Honest debate is so needed in a democracy.

It seems to me that there is some investigative digging that could be done on this story. Who are the big groups, the big money and the big foundations that push the democratic party to the extreme left? Spanberger in VA seems to be an example. She campaigned as a moderate, in a state that had elected Republican Youngkin 4 years ago. But now she is putting in place all sorts of extremist DNC policies, mostly through EO's. . She seems to be following a playbook written elsewhere.

Who wrote those EO's ? Who is running the democratic "machine." Its a combination of PACs, Super PACs, think tanks and big donors. But why is it constantly moving left? Why doesn't it want voices like Liberal Patriot?

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