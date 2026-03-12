Persuasion

Frank Lee
3h

Oh geesh. Trump has communicated the exact preference for Iranian regime change. See Venezuela. I think the Trump admin could give the Trum-hating media and chattering class a 500-page detailed plan and they would still write "Trump's plan is ill thought out.".

You really cannot fix TDS without years of needed cognitive behavior therapy.

Jim Carmine
3h

That ten-year old boy however may be Alex Karp, D&D master of Palantir et al. I do not see regime change as the goal. Rather America is perfecting AI warfare, and Iran offers a perfect sparring partner. Powerful and universally accepted as evil religious lunatics. The moral costs are low the experience gained is enormous. This is a show war for Putin and Xi Jinping. And indeed the data gained in live warfare over the last week has been extremely useful for future militarily engagements.

