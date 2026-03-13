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Isabelle Williams's avatar
Isabelle Williams
2h

I agree with this. I am basically a coastal elite and I should be a democrat voter as I used to be. Trans extremism is one major issue that made me believe that the democratic party had gone over to the dark side. And I don't believe that because I watch Fox News ( I don't watch it).

In my own community there were THREE drag queen story hour programs for toddlers over a 12 month period. Why for toddlers? A woman I know who was a democratic candidate for office told me that every book her kids in elementary school read during the year was about a trans kid.

Like most Americans, I have absolutely no problem with trans adults. I think they are colorful and interesting. Of course I believe they should not be victims of discrimination and of course they should have full civil rights. Just like hetero ladies with boob jobs, they are adults who should do whatever they wish. Whether they should be a privileged class under DEI, and get favored in certain situations, is another question.

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Arty Morty's avatar
Arty Morty
1h

There isn't quite as tidy a distinction between "old-school" "medical" transsexuals and new-school "political trans" as you've argued. Social media was indeed behind the recent explosion of the trans phenomenon. But I've been around this movement since the '90s, and things were far from hunky-dory in the tiny old village of transsexual culture long before it exploded into the modern Megalopolis of teens with bespoke pronouns and waves of fully-intact men rushing into women's sports leagues, spas, shelters and anywhere else communal female nudity might be involved.

There was always resistance to "medical gatekeeping" among transsexual males, and there was always a desire to push further into women's spaces than they had so-far achieved. (Females with trans identities were virtually nonexistent until the Internet.) The ultimate political objectives of the trans movement were always, right from the start, total and complete erasure of any distinction whatsoever between males who *wanted badly to be female* and actual females. And the movement always sought to achieve these goals through a combination of both medical and political means.

With dumb luck, as you said ("they won the lottery"), the stars aligned around a number factors (the Obergefell Supreme Court ruling; social media and smartphones; the culture war and tribal polarization in the US; etc) and the trans movement suddenly came into massive political capital incredibly quickly.

But in your framing, it's just the political acceleration that was the problem, not the fundamental objectives. You seem to be arguing that, if the movement had taken its work towards its objectives more slowly, things would have been fine, perhaps even socially good:

"Nearly every prominent social movement of the past few hundred years, from abolitionism to women’s rights to civil rights, spent generations raising awareness, laying groundwork, planting seeds, organizing, and changing hearts and minds before they gained anything like the power the trans movement was gifted. ...[T]he trans movement regarded public opinion, persuasion, civility, incrementalism, and even winning elections as irrelevant."

I would counter that that's because trans *wasn't much of a social justice movement in the first place*.

Trans really is not a legitimate social movement in the sense of a fight for equality for a fundamental, rightful, material category of people. And it should never have been framed as that kind of thing. Your mistake is even comparing it to women's rights and civil rights when it's better off being compared to other categories of things, such as, say, the right for people with anorexia have access to compassionate, proper medical treatment for their condition (with the optimal outcome for all anorexics being *CURING them of it*), or the right of Scientologists to believe whatever cockamamie theories they want *about themselves*, but at the same time recognizing that their religion is cult-like and extreme and not to be taken at face-value in the secular sphere (with, again, the optimal outcome for Sceintologists being for them all to *ESCAPE from it*).

Humans cannot change sex, and the desire to do so is almost entirely rooted in sexual paraphilia, internalized homophobia ("ego-dystonic" homosexuality, or gays & lesbians who badly want to escape the label "homosexual", usually for cultural reasons), and other maladaptive, socially and psychiatrically un-ideal reasons.

Many (though not all) of the movement's fundamental objectives were illiberal and unethical right from their dubious foundations, which lay in a kind of gray area between fantasy and reality, and between appeasing mental health disorders and holistically treating them.

I really do like a lot of your writing on this topic, but I end up posting criticism of it more than praise, simply because I believe you are failing, consistently, to reckon with the deepest, lowest, first-principles problems with trans, with the philosophical, abstract ideas right at the core of it. The behavioural, psychological phenomena that cause it, and the real-world consequences of its demands are never addressed in your writing. That frustrates me as a fellow gay and a fellow North American liberal who is extremely knowledgeable in this subject.

This avoidance of the core, base-level problems with "trans" is a consistent problem I have seen, particularly and acutely in American liberal media circles. The specifically-American psychological concept of progressivism just cannot swallow the hard pill that transgender ideation is a mental disorder for which social awareness and enlightenment campaigns are not the appropriate tools to address it.

It's as if that's a step too far from the Overton-window comfort zone for liberal Americans whose psyches have been battered by decades of polarized red-state/blue-state struggles. But free from the American cognitive mess, it's clear: trans is not the new gay. At all. And I'm frankly tired of the cowardice of the liberal media to talk real, frank talk about this catastrophic wrong turn, espeically when it's the liberal media that's largely responsible for steering progressivism into it.

That said, framing transsexualism differently can bring benefits and balance. Let's look at trans as a medical thing, and *strictly* as a medical thing. Let's see transsexuals as a *medically challenged minority* and not a *socially oppressed* one. Transwomen are *men* with disorders, not *women* who have been socially wronged.

For adult men and women who struggle with sex dysphoria or debilitating autogynephilia or self-hating homosexuality that they just can't shake with therapy, perhaps in limited cases, surgeries might help, as a palliative treatment (which means, it's not a cure but it helps them get on with their lives, and nothing more than that).

But we must always maintain that this doesn't necessitate that the rest of society has any obligation forced upon it, legally or culturally, to pretend not to see their true sex. If a guy wants to get a fake vajayjay, and he's been thoroughly vetted psychiatrically, that's one thing. If women and girls are then told they're obligated to let him shower naked alongside them at the YWCA, that's not remotely the same thing. Not even close. We can all tell the true sex of each others' human bodies, and they affects us all fundamentally. (For those who protest that they don't believe that, to them I say: try having sex with a transwoman or a transman and see if you were really convinced it felt exactly the same as having sex with a true male or female. I'll bet even the thought of doing so gets your mind on the defensive.)

That there, in non-abstract, non-euphemistic terms, but rather with concrete and blunt examples, is the difference between rational, true "old school" trans and the new kind. But I never see you venturing into such blunt, clear, plainspoken territory about it.

I suspect that's because such bluntness about what trans is only serves to highlight that it's not analagous to homosexuality or other civil rights categories, and that makes many dysphoria suffereres themselves not just uncomfortable but combative.

Too bad. That's reality. Liberals need to face the hard truths of reality, now more than ever.

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